High Content Screening Products Market: Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2029

Market: Dynamics

The report discusses the various drivers affecting the growth of the global high content screening products market. It finds that regulatory factors play a key role in stoking growth. For example government support for cell-based research for creating new and more effective drugs for various diseases has been providing a fillip to the market.

The report glances at various other prevailing diseases that have provided a boost to the market. Companies wanting to bolster their positions in the global high content screening products market need to keep in mind such growth drivers to take advantage for the opportunities. The report provides readers with detailed analysis of which factors are likely to have a lasting impression on the global high content screening products market in the coming years.

Global High Content Screening Products Market: Segmentation

The report studies the segmentation of the global high content screening products market. It assesses the leading segments in the market to understand their impact on the global market’s dynamics. Consumables, microplates, instruments, software, and service are the different types high content screening products available in the market. At present the consumables dominates the market with maximum share and are predicted to clock a healthy CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period to become worth US$486.6 mn in 2022. The high screening instruments too account for a substantial share in the market because of their cost effectiveness owing to the use of LED light engines that brings down the intensity of fluctuations and hence negates the need to switch to external illuminating sources.

Among the regional markets, North America runs the show with most of the share in the global high content screening products market. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a considerable population of elderly, rising collaborations of research institutes, carefully-considered mergers and acquisitions between companies, and an advanced healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors majorly fuelling the market in the region. The market in the region is predicted to clock a healthy 8.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Rising at this pace it is expected to attain a value of US$402.1 mn in 2022.

Global High Content Screening Products Market: Competitive Dynamics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Molecular Devices, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thorlabs, Inc., Merck KGaA, Cell Signaling Technology, Genedata AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation are to name a few key players operating in the global high content screening products market.

