High performance Adhesives Market – Insights on Challenges & Opportunities by 2026

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, formulation technology, and end-user industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global high-performance adhesives market by segmenting it in terms of type, formulation technology, end-user industry, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for high-performance adhesives in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type, formulation technology, and end-user industry segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global high-performance adhesives market. Key players profiled in the report are Henkel AG, Bostik, 3M, Avery Dennison, HB Fuller, Pidilite, ITW, Delo, Huntsman Corporation, and Sika. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global high-performance adhesives market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global high-performance adhesives market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, formulation technology, end-user industry, and region. The market size and forecast for each type, formulation technology, and end-user industry segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global High-performance Adhesives Market, by Type

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Silicone

Global High-performance Adhesives Market, by Formulation Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

UV-curable

Global High-performance Adhesives Market, by End-user Industry

Automotive

Electronics

Packaging

Medical

Construction

Aerospace

Others Marine Leather & Footwear



Global High-performance Adhesives Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various types, formulation technologies, and end-user industries wherein high-performance adhesives are used

It identifies key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the high-performance adhesives market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global high-performance adhesives market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

The report also offers Porters’ five forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

All the players running in the global High performance Adhesives market are elaborated thoroughly in the High performance Adhesives market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging High performance Adhesives market players.

