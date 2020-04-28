High-Power Diesel Gensets Market Current Status, Statistics, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2020-2025

The global high power diesel gensets market size is projected to reach USD 5.32 billion by 2025. The market for high power diesel gensets is primarily driven by increasing demand from ever-growing data centers as the diesel generators work as the most efficient backup power system for such establishments. Similarly, other industry sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure development, real estate, healthcare and many others which require uninterruptable heavy power supply are preferring high power diesel generators for backup power. Diesel gensets are primarily used as a backup power source in developed and major developing countries. However, for many backward countries, diesel generated power is a primary source of electricity, which is expected to further drive the market for high power diesel gensets. Secondary factors such as accelerating demand and consumption of electricity across residential, commercial and industrial sectors will drive the market for high power gensets.

Despite projected growth for the market, increasing stringent government and environmental regulations on the use of diesel gensets to restrict air pollution are affecting the further orders of new diesel gensets. For instance, in September 2018, the government banned the use of diesel gensets to control the air pollution in Noida and Gurgaon, leading metropolitan cities in India. Similarly, increasing use of gas-based gensets over diesel gensets is hindering the growth of high power diesel gensets market.

Adroit Market Research published a study titled, “Global high power diesel gensets market Size 2017 by Capacity (300-750KVA, 750-3,500 KVA and >3,500 KVA), by Application (Industrial, IT/ITES, Hospitality, Healthcare, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Others), by Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global high power diesel gensets market revenue and volume for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global high power diesel gensets market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as value chain, the company’s competitive landscape, drivers and restraints.

In the capacity segment, 750 – 3500 KVA capacity segment is estimated to dominate the high power diesel gensets market. The diesel gensets generally offers numerous benefits such as high efficiency, longer life span, and cost-effectiveness over gas or petrol gensets in the same capacity range. In addition, the most common power output required from high power diesel gensets lies between 750 to 3,500 KVA capacity ranges. Diesel gensets portfolio of major vendors primarily include gensets with capacity in between 750 to 3,500 KVA.

Geographically, Asia Pacific will be leading the global high power diesel gensets market driven by increasing demand from major economies such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia among others. Industries in the region such as IT, real estate, Infrastructure, healthcare are expanding and using high power diesel gensets specifically in back up power systems. However, there is still demand for high power diesel gensets for prime power requirement in countries with inadequate power infrastructure and distribution network.

The global high power diesel gensets market includes players such as Cummins, CAT Perkins, MTU, KOEL, Greaves Cotton, Volvo Penta, MTU, KOHLER-SDMO, Atlas Copco and Aggreko among others.

