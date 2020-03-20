High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market: How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work

The global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market. The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/9030?source=atm

increasing demand for power are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global HVDC transmission system market. Solutions sub-segment dominates the system components segment, however services sub-segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that many of the previously established systems need to be upgraded.

VSC sub segment is estimated to increase at the highest growth rate during the assessment period

In the technology segment, VSC sub segment is estimated to increase at highest growth rate over the assessment period, followed by others sub segment. VSC technology uses insulated gate bipolar transistors which cover the drawbacks caused by conventional methods, and are thus gaining popularity. Capacitor commutated converters are gaining popularity and are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the others sub segment.

Some pertinent market figures of the VSC segment

In 2015, the VSC segment was valued at more than US$ 3,000 Mn and is estimated to reach nearly US$ 3,500 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 9.1%

By 2026, the VSC segment is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 9,000 Mn, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% during the projected period

The VSC segment is forecast to create incremental $ opportunity of nearly US$ 5,500 Mn between 2016 and 2026

Moreover, the VSC segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period.

Applications of VSC technology

HVDC transmission systems based on VSC technology are gaining popularity as they prove to be beneficial in applications such as connecting wind farms to power grids and linking asynchronous grids for underground power transmission among others.

ABB Ltd. and Siemens AG are introducing HVDC transmission systems based on VSC technology owing to its increasing popularity among utility companies. Another recent trend in the technology segment for HVDC transmission systems is the introduction of capacitor commutated converters (CCC), which provides benefits such as eliminating the need for using large shunts and utilising low reactive power.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/9030?source=atm

The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market.

Segmentation of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market players.

The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System ? At what rate has the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/9030?source=atm

The global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.