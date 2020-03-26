Hollow Core Insulator Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Global Hollow Core Insulator Market Viewpoint

In this Hollow Core Insulator market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global hollow core insulator market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the hollow core insulator market are PPC Insulators Austria GmbH, Allied Insulators Group Limited, Lapp Insulators GmbH, CTC Insulator Co., Ltd., ABB Ltd, TE Connectivity Ltd, Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH, ZPE ZAPAL S.A, saver S.p.A, and CERALEP SN. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.

The hollow core insulator market has been segmented as follows:

Global Hollow Core Insulator Market

Hollow Core Insulator Market, by Material

Ceramic

Composite

Hollow Core Insulator Market, by Voltage Rating

1-69kV

69-230kV

Above 230kV

Hollow Core Insulator Market, by Application

Switchgear

Current & Voltage Transformer

Cable Termination & Bushing

Surge Arrester

Station Post

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China South Korea Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



