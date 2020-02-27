Holographic Imaging Market Insights, Trends and Growth Outlook 2028



Holographic Imaging Market – Introduction

Holographic imaging market is expected to witness an impressive growth trajectory in the coming years on the back of emerging applications in fields such as medical academia, healthcare research and medical imaging. Efforts are underway to develop holographic imaging for biomedical research applications. Such efforts can aid in medical education wherein 3D imaging developed by holographic imaging technology can assist in better education of medical students. With that, application of holographic imaging is expected to rise significantly in the medical and biomedical research fields in the coming years.

With leading holographic imaging manufacturers engaged in developing novel holographic imaging solutions with the integration of advanced technologies, the holographic imaging market will remain dynamic. However, higher cost associated with computation, installation and maintenance of holographic imaging technology set up is expected to impede adoption of holographic imaging technology, thereby restraining the growth of the holographic imaging market.

Holographic Imaging Market – Notable Developments

Key players in the holographic imaging market include Echopixel, NanoLive, Holoxica, RealView Imaging, Mach7 Technologies, and Ovizio Imaging Systems.

Echopixel received FDA-510k approval for the company’s True 3D Glass which enhances medical professional’s diagnostic experience in March 2017. The true 3D glasses allows radiologists to merge data from MRI and CT Scan and visualize whole organs or tissues and efficiently carry out surgical planning.

In September 2018, Tomocube launched a new Holotomography Microscope – HT-1. The new optical microscope utilizes diffraction tomography to generate 3D holographic imaging of live cells that are unlabeled and provide vital information of unique cell properties such a cell volume, cell shape, cell organelles, density of cytoplasm, characteristics of the surface area and deformation.

In the second quarter of 2018, Huawei, a leading technology company announced that it is planning to make R&D investments for the development of 3D holographic projection, femtosecond imaging and other mobile technologies.

In February 2019, Medivis, a Medical imaging and visualization company launched SurgicalAR, the company’s augmented reality technology platform to be used for surgical applications. The new platform merges medical imaging data in holographic overlays with an aim to enhance surgical precision.

Holographic Imaging Market Dynamics

Medical Applications Present Lucrative Opportunities for Holographic imaging Market

Currently, holographic imaging is highly leveraged in medical and biomedical applications. 3D image generation achieved by holographic imaging provides healthcare professionals to analyze and diagnose diseases without surgical intervention. In particular, holographic imaging helps to examine and diagnose the heart condition and colon cancer without any kind of surgical intervention. Also, with the help of holographic imaging data of MRI and CT scans can be converted to 3D images, thereby enabling medical professionals to observe different organs in the three dimensional space. It has been observed that holographic imaging overcomes the limitation of conventional imaging that lacks in delivering high resolution imaging required to examine complex physiological structures in detail. With this, the holographic imaging market has high potential in medical applications during the estimation period.

Innovations in Holographic imaging to Aid Medical and Biomedical Education

Holographic imaging is being extensively deployed across medical and biomedical applications wherein human anatomy education is carried out through 3D holographic imaging. Increasing deployment in the academic field is helping students to understand complex physiological structures of the muscular, vascular and nervous system. Further advances are underway to specifically develop holographic imaging technology for the educational purpose. For instance, ZScape Holographic Motion Display developed by Zebra Imaging, a leading holographic imaging market player can be used in place of cadavers to study human anatomy. Zebra Imaging has partnered with Zygote Media Group to commercialize the technology to be used in medical schools of the United States.

Development of Holographic imaging Software to Enhance Accuracy of Interpretation

Technological advances in the area of software development to enhance the interpretation of holographic imaging has led to the development of efficient software that delivers accurate and efficient holographic imaging interpretation. This development is aiding multiple medical fields such as urology, orthopedic, and ophthalmology in non-invasive diagnosis. As software enhances the efficiency of holographic imaging, application of holographic imaging is likely to increase across medical, research as well as academic applications in the coming years.

Holographic Imaging Market – Regional Outlook

North America presents lucrative opportunities for the holographic imaging market wherein the United States remains at the helm of holographic imaging deployment in the medical application as well as medical academia. Europe and Asia Pacific are other important holographic imaging markets. Increasing adoption of advanced medical technologies including holographic imaging in biomedical research, academic institutes and clinical laboratories in these regions is expected to fuel the growth of the holographic imaging market in the coming years.

Holographic Imaging Market – Segmentation

Holographic imaging market is segmented based on product type, application and end-user.

Based on product type, holographic imaging market is segmented into,

Microscopes

Holographic prints

Software

Holographic display Laser Piston Touchable Semi-transparent



Based on application, the holographic imaging market is segmented into,

Biomedical Research

Medical Education

Medical Imaging Dentistry Otology Ophthalmology Urology Orthopaedics Others



Based on end-user, holographic imaging market is segmented into,

Hospitals and clinics

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

