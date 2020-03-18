Horizontal flow wrapping equipment Market Expected to Witness an Imperishable Growth over 2025
In this Horizontal flow wrapping equipment market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
ILAPAK
ULMA Packaging
Bosch Packaging Technology
PAC Machinery
FUJI Packaging GmbH
Campell Wrapper Corporation
PFM North America
Artypac Automation
HOPAK
JOIEPACK Industrial
Hayssen Flexible Systems
EASTEY
EntrePack
Busch Machinery
Redpack Packaging Machinery
WeighPack Systems
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Standard Horizontal Flow Wrapper
Servo Horizontal Flow Wrapper (3-axis/4-axis)
Micro-Computer Horizontal Flow Wrapper
Shrink Packaging Horizontal Flow Wrapper
Lower-reel Horizontal Flow Wrapper
D-cam Horizontal Flow Wrapper
Segment by Application
Food industry
Confectionary
Bakery products
Stationary
Household products
