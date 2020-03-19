Hosiery Market Report Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Fortune Companies By 2023
The global Hosiery market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Hosiery market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Hosiery market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Hosiery market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Hosiery market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Hosiery market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Hosiery market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hanesbrands
Golden Lady
Gilden Activewear
CSP International
Kayser-Roth
Gold Toe-Moretz
Donna Karan International
Wolford
HCI Direct
Triumph Apparel Corporation
Grupo Synkro
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Body Stockings
Compression Stockings
Knee Highs and Hold-Ups
Stockings
Socks
Tights
Toe Socks
Segment by Application
Mass Merchant
Mono-Brand Outlet
Online Store
Departmental Store
Others
What insights readers can gather from the Hosiery market report?
- A critical study of the Hosiery market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Hosiery market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Hosiery landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Hosiery market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Hosiery market share and why?
- What strategies are the Hosiery market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Hosiery market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Hosiery market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Hosiery market by the end of 2029?
