Hospital Pharmaceuticals Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2028

companies profiled in the report include AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novartis, and Pfizer, Inc.

The global hospital pharmaceuticals market has been segmented as follows:

Global Hospital Pharmaceuticals Market, by Therapeutic Class

Cardiology Anti-hypertensives Dyslipidemia drugs Others

Oncology Alkylating Agents Anti-metabolites Hormonal Agents Immunomodulating Agents Miscellaneous Drugs

Nephrology and Urology Diuretic Agents Anti-hypertensive Agents Phosphate Binders Anticholinergic Drugs 5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors

Neurology Anti-anxiety Agents Anti-migraine Drugs Antidepressant Drugs Anti-psychotic Drugs

Pain Anticonvulsant Drugs Anesthetic Drugs Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Opioids Non-narcotics Analgesic Drugs

Infection Antibacterial Drugs Antiviral Drugs Antifungal Drugs Antiparasite Drugs



Global Hospital Pharmaceuticals Market, by Indication

Cardiology Coronary Heart Diseases Stroke High Blood Pressure Heart Failure Others

Oncology Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Others

Nephrology and Urology Acute Kidney Failure Chronic Kidney Diseases Glomerular Diseases Diabetes Others

Neurology Epilepsy Alzheimer’s Disease Parkinson’s Disease Multiple Sclerosis Others

Pain Neuropathic Pain Fibromyalgia Osteoarthritis Rheumatoid Arthritis Cancer Pain

Infection Tuberculosis Pneumonia Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Candida Infection Fungal Meningitis Shigellosis Amoebiasis Other



Global Hospital Pharmaceuticals Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of APAC

Europe U.K. Germany Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

