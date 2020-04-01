Hospital Pharmaceuticals Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2028
companies profiled in the report include AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novartis, and Pfizer, Inc.
The global hospital pharmaceuticals market has been segmented as follows:
Global Hospital Pharmaceuticals Market, by Therapeutic Class
- Cardiology
- Anti-hypertensives
- Dyslipidemia drugs
- Others
- Oncology
- Alkylating Agents
- Anti-metabolites
- Hormonal Agents
- Immunomodulating Agents
- Miscellaneous Drugs
- Nephrology and Urology
- Diuretic Agents
- Anti-hypertensive Agents
- Phosphate Binders
- Anticholinergic Drugs
- 5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors
- Neurology
- Anti-anxiety Agents
- Anti-migraine Drugs
- Antidepressant Drugs
- Anti-psychotic Drugs
- Pain
- Anticonvulsant Drugs
- Anesthetic Drugs
- Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
- Opioids
- Non-narcotics Analgesic Drugs
- Infection
- Antibacterial Drugs
- Antiviral Drugs
- Antifungal Drugs
- Antiparasite Drugs
Global Hospital Pharmaceuticals Market, by Indication
- Cardiology
- Coronary Heart Diseases
- Stroke
- High Blood Pressure
- Heart Failure
- Others
- Oncology
- Lung Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Others
- Nephrology and Urology
- Acute Kidney Failure
- Chronic Kidney Diseases
- Glomerular Diseases
- Diabetes
- Others
- Neurology
- Epilepsy
- Alzheimer’s Disease
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Others
- Pain
- Neuropathic Pain
- Fibromyalgia
- Osteoarthritis
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Cancer Pain
- Infection
- Tuberculosis
- Pneumonia
- Hepatitis A
- Hepatitis B
- Candida Infection
- Fungal Meningitis
- Shigellosis
- Amoebiasis
- Other
Global Hospital Pharmaceuticals Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Rest of the World
