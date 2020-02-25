Hosting Infrastructure Service Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2027

Recent report published by research nester titled “Hosting Infrastructure Service Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global hosting infrastructure service market in terms of market segmentation by service, by verticals, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global hosting infrastructure service market is segmented by service into managed hosting, colocation services, hybrid hosting, shared hosting, website hosting, virtual dedicated servers and virtual private servers; by end user into small enterprises, medium enterprises and large enterprises; by verticals into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, IT and telecommunication, energy and utility, transportation and logistics, government offices, aerospace & defense and healthcare.

Hosting infrastructure service provides virtualized computing resources such as software, hardware, servers, storage and other infrastructure components over the internet. The hosting infrastructure service market, in terms of value, is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period at a good CAGR. Hosting infrastructure services provide vigorous and reliable IT infrastructures and flexibility to run important business applications which are expected to grow the market of hosting infrastructure service globally over the forecasted period.

North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue due to the rapid increase in data center association. High usage of cloud based storage services are also expected to spur the market of hosting infrastructure service in this region over the forecasted period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fast growing market due to the increase usage of cloud based services. Increasing cost effectiveness of smart phones and wide usage of mobile internet expected to bolster the growth of hosting infrastructure service market in this region over the forecasted period. Latin America and Middle East region are anticipated to grow at a significant pace due to increasing number of innovative startups and small to medium size businesses.

Rising Growth of Managed Hosting Service

Managed hosting service segment of global hosting infrastructure service market expected to grow rapidly over the forecasted period as many hosting infrastructure service providers are improving their service delivery architecture with automation, instrumentation, scaling & flexibility features and faster provisioning which further expected to increase the market growth of hosting infrastructure service globally. Managed hosting service provides benefits such as no need for extra support staff, expertise & security, server monitoring and backups. These benefits are expected to bolster the market growth of hosting infrastructure service globally over the forecasted period.

High-end managed hosting services are expensive as highly comprehensive services provide the huge resources involved in the constant monitoring and maintenance of site. Depending upon the host, consumer does not have the root access also expected to hamper the growth of hosting infrastructure service market globally.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the hosting infrastructure service market which includes company profiling of Amazon Web Services, Inc., GoDaddy, Hewlett Packard, Google, IBM Corporation, Rackspace Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Internap Corporation and Microsoft.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global hosting infrastructure service market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

