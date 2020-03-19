Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2025: Market Scenario, Opportunities and Key Industry Players

The global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company (US)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Tesa SE (Germany)

Lintec Corporation (Japan)

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Shurtape Technologies, LLC (US)

Scapa Group Plc (UK)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Commodity Adhesive Tapes

Specialty Adhesive Tapes

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

White Goods

Paper & Printing

Building & Construction

Retail

Others



