Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2025: Market Scenario, Opportunities and Key Industry Players
The global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M Company (US)
Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)
Tesa SE (Germany)
Lintec Corporation (Japan)
Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada)
Avery Dennison Corporation (US)
Shurtape Technologies, LLC (US)
Scapa Group Plc (UK)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Commodity Adhesive Tapes
Specialty Adhesive Tapes
Segment by Application
Healthcare
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
White Goods
Paper & Printing
Building & Construction
Retail
Others
