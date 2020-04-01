Hot Stamping Foils Market Report Analysis 2019-2028

The global Hot Stamping Foils market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Hot Stamping Foils market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Hot Stamping Foils market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Hot Stamping Foils market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Hot Stamping Foils market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

competition landscape of the hot stamping foils market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-user, product, carrier film, and labels & packaging segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global hot stamping foils market by segmenting it in terms of product, carrier film, labels & packaging, end-user, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for hot stamping foils in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product, carrier film, labels & packaging and end-user segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global hot stamping foils market. Key players profiled in the report are API Group, Kurz, UNIVACCO Foils Corporation, Crown Roll Leaf Inc., Foilco Limited, Nakai Industrial Group, CFC International, Washin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and K Laser. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global hot stamping foils market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global hot stamping foils market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, carrier film, labels & packaging, end-user, and region. Market size and forecast for each product, carrier film, labels & packaging, and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Hot Stamping Foils Market, by Product

Metallic Foils

Pigment Foils

Hologram Foils

Specialty Foils

Global Hot Stamping Foils Market, by Carrier Film

Paper

Cellulose Acetate

Polyester

Polypropylene

PET

Polythene

Global Hot Stamping Foils Market, by Labels & Packaging

Narrow Web Labels

Wet Glue Labels

Folding Cartons

Flexible Packaging

Corrugated Packaging

Global Hot Stamping Foils Market, by End-user Industry

Cigarettes & Beverages

Cosmetics

Consumer Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Automobile

Currency Printing

Textile & Apparels

Publication & Commercial

Global Hot Stamping Foils Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and developments in the global hot stamping foils market

It provides analysis of various materials and end-user industries in which hot stamping foils are used

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the hot stamping foils market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global hot stamping foils market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition level

The report offers Porters’ five forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

Each market player encompassed in the Hot Stamping Foils market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Hot Stamping Foils market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

