How Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Development is Changing Business Needs?

Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market overview:

The market study on the Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market was carried out using an approach and hypotheses of standard and tailor-made research methodology. Annual forecasts and estimates for the years 2020 to 2026 were provided in the report, as well as estimates for previous years, for each given segment and sub-segments. Market data that is derived from authentic resources is validated and verified by industry professionals and presented to the respective readers. The report then assesses the market by deliberating on market dynamics, including growth drivers, constraints, potential opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

Aluminium conductor steel-reinforced cable (ACSR) is a type of high-capacity, high-strength stranded conductor typically used in overhead power lines. It is concentrically stranded conductor with one or more layers of hard drawn 1350-H19 aluminium wire on galvanized steel wire core. The core can be single wire or stranded depending on the size. Steel core wire is available in ACSR, ACSR/TW or ACSR/AW for corrosion protection. Additional corrosion protection is available through the application of grease to the core or infusion of the completed conductor with grease.

Offshore windfarms, high voltage direct current links, and grid interconnections are the major drivers of the ACSR market. Increasing need for grid interconnections is resulting in rising investments in the new submarine and underground cables & accessories market over overhead transmission lines.

Top manufacturers as follow:

Nexans, Southwire Company, General Cable, Apar Industries, Hengtong Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, LS Cable, Tongda Cable, Hanhe Cable, Saudi Cable Company, K M Cables & Conductors

The Important Type Coverage:

ACSR – Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced, ACSR/AW – Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced, ACSR/TW – Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

Segment by Applications

Bare overhead transmission conductor, Primary and secondary distribution conductor, Messenger support

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

 North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

Some major points addressed in this Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market report:

A global vision of the market which helps to recover essential data. The market was segmented according to product types, applications, end users as well as vertical sectors, taking into account many factors. Given the segmentation of the market, a more in-depth analysis was carried out effectively. For a better understanding and in-depth analysis of the market, the key segments have also been divided into sub-segments.

In the next section, the factors responsible for market growth have been included. These data were collected from primary and secondary sources and have been approved by industry experts. It helps to understand the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes a study of the latest developments and profiles of the main players in the industry. The report of Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market studies also presents eight-year forecasts based on expected market growth.

