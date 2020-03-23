How Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market Can Help in Future with CAGR Growth of 23.2% by Top Key Vendors like Accellion, Inc, Box, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc.

Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) solution allows individuals and organizations to share and synchronize various kinds of files across and out of the organization and allowing access to individuals, organizations and customers. Dropbox, Microsoft, Google, Box and Citrix are among the major players operating in this market. North America, being a technologically advanced region along with high number of small and large enterprises, has witnessed highest adoptions of EFSS by various organizations. Europe is the second largest adopter of EFSS solutions, while APAC region with growing numbers of various organizations and increasing technological trends lags behind the above two regions. Global EFSS market is expected to grow from US$ 1.35 billion in 2015 to US$ 10.59 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 23.2% between 2015 and 2025.

Some of the key players of Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market:

Accellion, Inc, Box, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Dropbox, Inc, Egnyte, Inc., Google,Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SugarSync, Inc., Syncplicity LLC, VMware, Inc.

End-Users Segmentation:

Small

Mid-Size

large Enterprise

Industry Vertical Segmentation:

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunication & IT

Media & Entertainment

Consumer Goods and Retail

Industrial Good and Automotive

Others

Major Regions play vital role in Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market Size

2.2 Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Revenue by Product

4.3 Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Breakdown Data by End User

