How Innovation is Changing the Inorganic Pigments Market

In 2018, the market size of Inorganic Pigments Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Inorganic Pigments.

This report studies the global market size of Inorganic Pigments, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Inorganic Pigments Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Inorganic Pigments history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Inorganic Pigments market, the following companies are covered:

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global inorganic pigments market by segmenting it in terms of end-user and region. These end-user and regional segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for inorganic pigments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual end-user segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global inorganic pigments market. Key players profiled in the report include The Chemours Chemical Company, CRISTAL, TRONOX Limited, and Huntsman Corporation. These players account for a major share of the total production of inorganic pigments. Also, they are forward integrated. Brand promotions and launch of new products are likely to raise sales of inorganic pigments in the next few years. Market leaders look for different measures such as strategic pricing and product improvement to increase their profit margin.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global inorganic pigments market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global inorganic pigments market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on end-user and regional segments. Market size and forecast for each end-user segment have been provided for global as well as regional markets.

Global Inorganic Pigments Market – by Product

Titanium Dioxide

Iron Oxide

Carbon Black

Chromium Compounds

Others

Global Inorganic Pigments Market – by End-user

Paints & Coatings Architectural Automobile Others

Plastics

Printing Inks

Personal Care

Others

Global Inorganic Pigments Market – by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various end-user industries wherein inorganic pigments are used

It offers analysis of inorganic pigment production processes

It identifies key factors to build a roadmap for upcoming growth opportunities for the inorganic pigments market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global inorganic pigments market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market in order to understand the competition level

The report provides detailed information on the manufacturing/extraction process of iron oxide and titanium dioxide

It covers supply–demand scenario in the global market for inorganic pigments

The report provides information on the production output of inorganic pigments

It provides a list of customers of inorganic pigments along with their contact details

The report provides detailed pricing analysis based on region, product, and key players

The report offers Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

