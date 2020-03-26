HPLC Market Price Analysis 2019-2027

The global HPLC market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the global HPLC market include Water Corporation, Agilent Technologies, IDEX Health & Science, ESA Biosciences, Inc., Gilson, Inc., JASCO Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. These players are adopting organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand product offerings, strengthen geographical reach, increase customer base, and garner market share.

The global HPLC market has been segmented as follows:

Global HPLC Market, by Product Type

Instruments

Consumables Columns Filters Vials Tubes Accessories



Global HPLC Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Diagnostic Laboratories

Food and Beverage Industries

Academic and Research Institutes

Others ( Environmental, Forensic, and Chemicals & Energy)

Global HPLC Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



