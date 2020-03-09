Humidifier Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2018 – 2028

Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the global humidifier market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the humidifier market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the dynamics and trends of the humidifier market globally across regions, such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA & Other APAC, Japan, China and the Middle East & Africa, along which their influence on the current nature and the future status of the global humidifier market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global humidifier market and offers insights about the various factors such as applications and developments of humidifiers. The humidifier market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. This humidifier market report segregates the market based on types of humidifiers, humidifier installation types, humidifier application types and humidifier sales channels across different regions worldwide. Key players are introducing technologically advanced products, which is acting as a major driver of the global humidifier market.

The report starts with an overview of the global humidifier market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes the analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints that are influencing the global humidifier market. The impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

On the basis of humidifier type, the market is segmented into warm-mist humidifiers, ultrasonic humidifiers and cool-mist humidifiers. On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into fixed humidifiers and portable humidifiers. On the basis of application type, the market is segmented into residential and commercial/industrial. On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into organised market, unorganised market and online/ecommerce.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of the market size analysis of the humidifier market across different regions. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028, and sets the forecast within the context of humidifier market, which includes the latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market. This study discusses the key trends within regions, which contribute to the growth of the humidifier market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing the humidifier market in these regions. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, U.K., BENELUX and the rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and the rest of Eastern Europe), SEA & Other APAC (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand and the rest of SEA), Japan, China, and the Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, South Africa , Turkey, Northern Africa and the rest of MEA).

This report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the humidifier market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the humidifier market. To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the humidifier market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the humidifier market, we have triangulated the outcome of different services & components and analysed based on technology trends.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the humidifier market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in humidifier portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the humidifier value chain and potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the humidifier market. Key competitors covered in the humidifier value chain are Guardian Technologies, Koninklijke Philips, Honeywell International Inc., Dyson Ltd., De'Longhi S.p.A., Condair Group, Boneco AG, CAREL INDUSTRIES S.p.A., LG Electronics, Neptronic, Smart Fog Manufacturing, DriSteem, HygroMatik GmbH, STULZ Air Technology Systems and Aprilaire.

Key Segments Covered

By humidifier type

Cool-mist Humidifier

Ultrasonic Humidifier

Warm-mist humidifier

Others

By Installation Type

Fixed

Portable

By Application Type

Residential

Industrial/Commercial

By Sales Channel

Organised Market

Unorganised Market

Online/Ecommerce

Key Regions Covered

North America Humidifier Market

United States

Canada

Latin America Humidifier Market

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Humidifier Market

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

U.K.

BENELUX

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Humidifier Market

Russia

Poland

Rest of EE

China Humidifier Market

Japan Humidifier Market

SEA and Other APAC Humidifier Market

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of SEA

MEA Humidifier Market

Northern Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Global Humidifier Market Key Companies

Guardian Technologies

Koninklijke Philips

Honeywell International Inc.

Dyson Ltd.

De'Longhi S.p.A.

Condair Group

Boneco AG

CAREL INDUSTRIES S.p.A.

LG Electronics

Neptronic

Smart Fog Manufacturing

DriSteem

HygroMatik GmbH

STULZ Air Technology Systems

Aprilaire

