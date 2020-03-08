HVDC Cables Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2019-2029

The global HVDC Cables market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this HVDC Cables market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the HVDC Cables market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the HVDC Cables market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the HVDC Cables market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

HVDC Cables Market, by Type

Mass Impregnated Cables

Extruded Cables

Others (including Oil-filled Cables and Superconducting Cables)

HVDC Cables Market, by Application

Overhead Line

Submarine

Underground

HVDC Cables Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

In terms of type, the extruded cables segment accounted for the major share of the global HVDC cables market in 2017

Overhead line is the commonly used application of HVDC cables, as it costs less and can be constructed quickly

China is the key country for HVDC cables, as it has built a large number of HVDC transmission lines and continues to build them at a rapid pace

Nexans Group is the first company to supply superconducting HVDC cables. The use of this type of HVDC cable is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Various countries are enacting new regulations to promote and accelerate the construction of underground cables

The global HVDC cables market is likely to expand at a medium pace, as various countries continue to develop the capability to adopt the HVDC technology

Each market player encompassed in the HVDC Cables market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the HVDC Cables market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the HVDC Cables market report?

A critical study of the HVDC Cables market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every HVDC Cables market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global HVDC Cables landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The HVDC Cables market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant HVDC Cables market share and why? What strategies are the HVDC Cables market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global HVDC Cables market? What factors are negatively affecting the HVDC Cables market growth? What will be the value of the global HVDC Cables market by the end of 2029?

