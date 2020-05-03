Icing Sugar Market Status and Future Development Trends by 2026 | Südzucker, ASR GROUP.., Imperial Sugar., American Crystal Sugar Company, Taikoo Sugar Limited., others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Icing Sugar Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Südzucker, ASR GROUP.., Imperial Sugar., American Crystal Sugar Company, Taikoo Sugar Limited., Wholesome Sweeteners Inc, Nordic Sugar A/S., Zucchero & c Srl, Raunak Enterprises., Amrut International, M. B Sugar And Pharmaceuticals, Radiant International, Pooja Traders., RB FOODS, Astrra Chemicals, Tiwari Brothers., Skyline Food Products LLP, Blue Bird Foods (India) Private Limited., Pruthvifoods among others.

Global icing sugar market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

In July 2019, NORDZUCKER AG has acquired majority stake in Mackay Sugar Limited. The aim is to increase the production capacity up to 700000 tons of sugar per year. This will increase the product portfolio of the company as they started business in the Australian market and secure growth access in the Southeast Asia The prime focus of NORDZUCKER AG would be production of sugar sourced from beet and cane

Icing Sugar Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Organic, Conventional), Type (Colours, Flavours, Toppings, Fillings), Application (Bakery, Beverages, Preservations, Confectionery, Non-food Applications, Other), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Icing sugar also known as confectioners’ sugar, produced by grinding granulating sugar cubes into powder from. It improves the flow and prevents clumping as it contains anti-caking agent. It dissolves quickly as it is used in the food production. It is used as sprinkling powder on baked goods and cakes for decoration to add subtle sweetness into the product. It is available in different size of fineness that gives smoother fillings and icing.

Market Drivers:

Increase in demand to maintain a fine structure and texture in food will help to drive the market growth

Increased usage of icing sugar for chocolate and confectionary products will boost the market growth

Rising demand of bakery and confectioners products will augment the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

High calorie intake lead to unhealthy weight gain that restricts the growth of the market

Easy availability of organic substitutes will hinder the growth of the market

Increasing risk of cancer, diabetes and many health related problems may inhibit the growth of the market

