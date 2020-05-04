Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, Size, Status, Shares, Trends and Outlook 2020 |IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ForgeRock, CA Technologies, Crossmatch, Gemalto, iWelcome, Okta, Inc., Oracle, Ping Identity

The Identity and Access Management Market report offers you steadfast knowledge and information of revolutionizing market landscape, what already exists in the market, future trends or what the Identity and Access Management Market expects, the competitive environment, and strategies to plan to outshine the competitors. This information and market insights assists with maximizing or minimizing the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand. Various parameters covered in this Identity and Access Management Market research report helps businesses for better decision making

Global Identity and Access Management Industry Market Analysis by Players:

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc., Centrify Corporation, Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ForgeRock, CA Technologies, Crossmatch, Gemalto, iWelcome, Okta, Inc., Oracle, Ping Identity, and Symantec Corporation and others

Identity and access management is the security discipline that enables individuals to access the right resources at the right times for the right reasons.The framework includes the organizational policies for managing digital identity as well as the technologies needed to support identity management.

This report studies the global Identity and Access Management Market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Identity and Access Management Market Segment by Type, covers

Advanced Authentication

Identity Proofing Services

Other

Identity and Access Management Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking

Financial Service

Insurance (BFSI)

Other

Table of Content: Identity and Access Management Market

1 Identity and Access Management Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Identity and Access Management Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Identity and Access Management by Countries

6 Europe Identity and Access Management by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Identity and Access Management by Countries

8 South America Identity and Access Management by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Identity and Access Management by Countries

10 Global Identity and Access Management Market Segment by Type

11 Global Identity and Access Management Market Segment by Application

12 Identity and Access Management Market Forecast

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

Further key findings from the Identity and Access Management Market report suggest:

Provisioning component segment accounted for highest market share of +30% in terms of revenue in 2018

Multifactor authentication component segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of +15% over the forecast period

On-premise deployment segment led the identity and access management market and was valued at USD +4 billion in 2018

BFSI end use segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of +13% over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of +14% over the forecast period

Oracle, IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, NetIQ Corporation, HID Global Corporation and others accounting for the majority share of the market in 2018

