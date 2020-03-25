Identity Management Solutions Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019-2025
Global “Identity Management Solutions ” Market Research Study
According to the report, the growth of the "Identity Management Solutions " market is primarily driven by an array of factors including, Factor 1, Factor 2, Factor 3, and Factor 4. The well-curated market research offers a detailed analysis of the leading companies operating in the global "Identity Management Solutions " market wherein the production techniques, market share, revenue analysis, product pricing analysis, and revenue generation of each company is included.
The report evaluates the current state of the global “Identity Management Solutions ” market in terms of volume (X units), consumption, value (Mn/Bn), production and more. In addition, the study tracks the latest proceedings within the various market segments, end use industries, geographies, and regulatory landscape.
The report bifurcates the global “Identity Management Solutions ” market on the basis of product type. The multiple products covered in the report include:
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Web Services
CA Technologies
Centrify Corporation
Dell
ForgeRock
Hewlett Packard
HID Global Corporation
Hitachi Id Systems
IBM
Intel
McAfee
Microsoft
NetIQ Corporation
Okta
OneLogin
Open IAM
Oracle Corporation
Sailpoint Technologies
SecurIT
Siemens
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI (Banking, Finance, Services and Insurance)
Education
Energy & Utility
Healthcare and Life Sciences
IT & Telecommunication
Manufacturing
Media & Entertainment
Public Sector and Utilities
Retail
Transportation & Logistics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
