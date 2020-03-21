Immunoassay Instruments Value Projected to Expand by 2019-2026
The global Immunoassay Instruments market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Immunoassay Instruments market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Immunoassay Instruments market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Immunoassay Instruments across various industries.
The Immunoassay Instruments market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
major players in the market of immunoassay instruments market. Some of the key players profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux, DiaSorin S.p.A, Siemens Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, among other prominent players in the market.
Immunoassay Instruments Market, by Product Type
- Chemiluminescence (CLI) Analyzers
- Immuno Fluorescence (IFA) Analyzers
- Enzyme Immunoassay Instruments
- Radioimmunoassay Analyzers
- Enzyme Linked Fluorescent Systems
- Multiplexed Assay Systems
Immunoassay Instruments Market, by Application
- Endocrinology
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Cardiology
- Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Drugs of Abuse
Immunoassay Instruments Market, by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Immunoassay Instruments market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
