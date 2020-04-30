IMMUNOTHERAPY DRUGS Market Comprehensive study | AbbVie’ Inc., Amgen’ Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The ‘ IMMUNOTHERAPY DRUGS market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, IMMUNOTHERAPY DRUGS market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, IMMUNOTHERAPY DRUGS market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The “Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market” will grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

In the IMMUNOTHERAPY DRUGS Market, some of the major companies are:

> AbbVie’ Inc.

> Amgen’ Inc.

> F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

> Bristol-Myers Squibb

> Johnson and Johnson

> Merck & Co.’ Inc.

IMMUNOTHERAPY DRUGS Market: Insights

The “Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market” will grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years’ and the introduction of novel products has increased the acceptance of immunotherapy drugs in the market. The market is fueled by an upsurge in the incidence of lifestyle and chronic disease globally’ reduction in disease recurrence’ increasing product approval’ and high preference for immunotherapy over traditional chemotherapy.

The growing market trend continues and is becoming one of the increasingly accepted treatments across many countries worldwide. The manufacturers are focusing on new approvals’ collaboration’ and development of new products due to the increase in demand for immunotherapy drugs for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Most of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominant sales such as AbbVie’ Inc.’ Amgen’ Inc.’ F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.’ Bristol-Myers Squibb’ Johnson and Johnson’ and Merck & Co.’ Inc.

North America is dominant in the global immunotherapy drugs market’ followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The significant share of the North America market comes from the US due to the availability of favorable reimbursement policies.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Research Competitive Analysis – The global immunotherapy drugs market has massive growth opportunities in both developed and developing regions. The introduction of a novel product with affordable drug cost is expected to increase the competition among the market players.

Many companies are currently focused on approvals’ collaboration’ and development of new products related to immunotherapy drugs due to increased demand for this therapy to treat various disease types.

For instance’ in January 2019′ BioNTech AG inked a deal with MAB Discovery GmbH to acquire MAB’s operational antibody generation unit. The acquisition helps to expand BioNTech’ which is a top privately-held developer of RNA-based therapeutics’ further into monoclonal antibody (mAb) development to develop new treatments that combine technologies of both the companies. In June 2018′ Novartis received European approval for Aimovig’ for the prevention of migraine in adults’ and it works by blocking the activity of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) that is involved in migraine attacks. It is the only treatment specifically designed for migraine prevention to be approved in the European Union.

The Global IMMUNOTHERAPY DRUGS Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

By Drug Type:

> Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

> Vaccines

> Non-specific Immunotherapies

> Adaptive Cell Therapy

> Others

The monoclonal antibodies segment occupied the largest share in 2018 and is expected to grow at low-double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. The adaptive cell therapy segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.

By Treatment Area:

> Cancer

> Inflammation and Autoimmune Disease

> Infectious Disease

> Others

In 2018′ the cancer segment occupied the largest share and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising incidence of cancer globally and increasing preference for immunotherapy as a first line of treatment.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global IMMUNOTHERAPY DRUGS Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details?report_id=IR291&pub_code=RO-022

