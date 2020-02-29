Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Management Device Market : In-depth Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Management Device Market Research Report 2019-2025

Global Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Management Device Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Key Developments

Some of the latest key developments in the global implantable cardiac rhythm management device market are:

In May 2019, Heart Rhythm Society at its 40th Annual Scientific Sessions unveiled its newly developed novel infection risk score in implantable cardiac rhythm management device.

In April 2019, Biotronik announced its new commercial launch of the Acticor device. It is a new cardioverter defibrillators and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators. These devices provide good life quality to patients.

In May 2018, Medtronic Plc announced that the new study of AdaptiveCRT algorithm reveals improved survival rate of patients. The data were presented at Heart Rhythm Society at its 39th Annual Session.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global implantable cardiac rhythm management device market include –

Biotronik

Jude/Abbott

Medtronic

Medtronic has strong hold in the European region. These companies are focused on research and development to provide improved medical care to the patients.

Global Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Management Device Market: Drivers and Restraints

Some of the factors that add to the growth opportunities are as follows.

Growing Geriatric Population to Boost Growth:

The rising number of old population with heart conditions is expected to bolster the demand for such devices and management of patients’ conditions. Thus, leading to the growth of the global

Alternatively, high prevalence of cardiac diseases across all ages is projected to fuel the growth in the global implantable cardiac rhythm management device market.

Technologically Advanced Implants to Strengthen Market

With increasing research and development and improved medical infrastructure there has been emergence of technologically improved devices that provide better care to the patients. Devices such as MRI friendly, Pacemakers without lead are expected to create the demand for such devices, owing to the expansion of the global implantable cardiac rhythm management device market in the future.

Moreover, increasing support from government for extensive research and development is projected to fuel the growth in the global implantable cardiac rhythm management device market in the future.

In terms of end users, the global implantable cardiac rhythm management device market is divided into specialty care, clinics, and hospitals. However, the hospital segment is expected to propel the global implantable cardiac rhythm management device market in the future. This is mainly due to availability of all the facilities under one roof and medical reimbursement facilities.

Global Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Management Device Market: Regional Outlook

The global implantable cardiac rhythm management device market is spread across five main regions namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. But, North America is projected to lead the market due to availability of technologically advanced devices, approvals from regulatory authorities and medical reimbursements.

