In-car Wireless Charging System Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2019-2025

The global In-car Wireless Charging System market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this In-car Wireless Charging System market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the In-car Wireless Charging System market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the In-car Wireless Charging System market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the In-car Wireless Charging System market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the In-car Wireless Charging System market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the In-car Wireless Charging System market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global In-car Wireless Charging System market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wireless Power Consortium(US)

Powermat Technologies(Israel)

Qualcomm Technologies(US)

Mojo Mobility(US)

PowerbyProxi(Apple)

Put2Go(US)

Aircharge(U.K)

Hella(Germany)

Samsung(Korea)

Zens(Netherlands)

Infineon Technologies(Germany)

Power square (India)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By technology

Inductive Power Transfer

Conductive Charging

Magnetic Resonance Charging

By charging standard

QI standard

PMA standards

By vehicle type

Fuel-based

Electric vehicle

Hybrid vehicles

Segment by Application

Aftermarket

OEM-fitted



