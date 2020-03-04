In-Flight Wi-Fi Market: Intense Competition but High Growth & Extreme Valuation

Report Synopsis

This Market Study offers an eight year forecast for the In-Flight Wi-Fi market between 2017 and 2025. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across the regions North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and Middle East and Africa which influence the current nature and future status of the In-Flight Wi-Fi market over the forecast period.

Report Description & Structure

This research report provides detailed analysis of the In-Flight Wi-Fi market and offers insights on the various factors impacting revenue growth of the global market. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report starts with an overview of the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints influencing the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. A detailed analysis has been provided for every market segment in terms of market size analysis for In-Flight Wi-Fi across the different regions. The next section presents a detailed analysis of the In-Flight Wi-Fi market across various countries in the assessed regions. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the global In-Flight Wi-Fi including latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses the degree at which drivers are influencing this market in each region.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in the global In-Flight Wi-Fi portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the In-Flight Wi-Fi value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market.

Research Methodology

This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the In-Flight Wi-Fi market across various regions globally for the period 2017 –2025. We have considered 2016 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different analyses based on the technology trends. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

Market Segmentation By Component Hardware Antenna Wireless Access Point Wireless Hotspot Gateway Wireless LAN Controller Other Hardware Services Network Planning & Design Implementation & Integration Video Streaming Service Other Support Service By Technology Air-to Ground Technology Satellite Technology Ka-Band Ku-Band SBB

Key Regions Covered North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Western Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN A&NZ Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa North Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa

