In-Memory Database Market Insight And Future Assessment for the Period 2019 – 2025

The Global In-Memory Database Market was valued at USD 2.95 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.83 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.65% from 2017 to 2025.

An in-memory database (IMDB) is a database whose data is stored in main memory to facilitate faster execution. In-memory databases are designed to attain minimal response time, as well as extremely high throughput for performance critical systems. IMDB technology is capable of supporting application-tier deployment, real-time data management and most ACID properties. Benefits of IMDB include â€“ faster transactions, high stability, multi-user concurrency, no translation, big data management, real-time updates, and reduces IT costs.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing need for real-time processing

1.2 Reducing RAM prices

1.3 Rising demand for faster data processing

1.4 Required exceptional performance for non-embedded applications

1.5 Advancements in hybrid transactional and analytical processing

1.6 Rapid data generation from various data sources

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Volatile nature of memory

2.2 Concerns for data security

2.3 Poor standards and regulations

2.4 Issues related to memory space

Market Segmentation:

The Global In-Memory Database Market is segmented on the organization size, data type, deployment model, application, processing type, vertical, and region.

1. Organization Size:

1.1 Large Enterprises

1.2 Small and Medium Organizations

2. Data Type:

2.1 Relational

2.2 NoSQL

2.3 NewSQL

3. By Deployment Mode:

3.1 On-demand

3.2 On-premises

4. By Application:

4.1 Analytics

4.2 Transaction

4.3 Reporting

4.4 Others

5. By Processing Type:

5.1 Online Transaction Processing (OLTP)

5.2 Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)

6. By Vertical:

6.1 Healthcare

6.2 Government and Defense

6.3 IT and Telecom

6.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

6.5 Transportation and Logistics

6.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

6.7 Manufacturing

6.8 Others

7. By Region:

7.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

7.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. SAP

3. Teradata Corporation

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. Amazon Web Services

6. Pointillist

7. Oracle Corporation

8. Quadient

9. Mcobject LLC

10. Kitewheel

11. Datastax

12. Tableau Software

13. Kognitio Ltd.

14. Enea Ab

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global In-Memory Database Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

