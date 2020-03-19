In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Expected to Reach $37.27 billion by 2023 – Bio-Rad, Charles River, Covance, Eurofins, Qiagen, Gentronix, Promega

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market is accounted for $14.13 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $37.27 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements and increasing government funding are fueling the market growth. However, strict regulations and predictive ability of in vitro testing over in vivo testing are hampering the market. Growing drug discovery and innovation in the market provides ample of opportunities for players in the market.

By technology, cell culture technologies segment is anticipated to occupy the largest share. During the process of inhaling the human lungs may get exposed to toxic particles from the air which damages the respiratory system. With the help of cell culture technologies one can identify the risk associated with the toxic particles and the risk can balanced against other benefits.

On the basis of region, North America is forecasted to occupy largest share due to the presence of large players in this region that offers In Vitro technology. Also, stringent regulations regarding the animal usage in toxicity analysis contribute towards high requirement of in-vitro tests in this region.

Some of the key players in global In Vitro Toxicology Testing market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Covance, Inc. (A Part of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings), Eurofins Scientific Se, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, SGS S.A., Qiagen N.V., Gentronix Limited, MB Research Laboratories, Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA, Cyprotex PLC (A Subsidiary of Evotec Ag), Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc. and Catalent, Inc.

