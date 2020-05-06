India Beer Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2025

The Indian beer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.90% over the forecast period 2019-2025. The beer market is matured in India over the years but still, it is highly confined to limited varieties. Traditionally Beer started in Europe and African Countries. Beer Industry in India unlike other emerging economy is still very traditional in nature and is largely controlled by Cooperatives and Independent Beer companies. Asia’s first brewery was incorporated in 1855 at Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh in India under the name “Dyer Breweries.” Beer is gradually more acceptable as a social drink and the urban youth in particular favors it as the preferred alcoholic beverage.

The Indian beer market is progressively attractive and it is anticipated that the beer market will double in size over the forecast period. Owing to the growing youth segment, increasing purchasing power, changing consumer preference, and growing urbanization are the major factor growth of the beer industry in India. Additionally, Changing lifestyle, increasing stress life, and diversification of products helping Beer industry to grow in India. The forthcoming maturation of the beer market combined with the growing middle class will certainly also open up for interesting export possibilities for craft breweries.

On the basis of the category, the India beer market has been segmented into Strong Beer and Mild Beer. The Mild beer market is expected to have a high healthy CAGR over the forecast period and projected to break the share of a strong bear market in India. Indian is primarily a strong beer consuming nation but consumers are slowly shifting towards mild beers owing to changing consumer taste, and rise in the availability of the product. The market is attracting many foreign players. The growth in the urban population has led the consumers to adopt improved lifestyle and better living.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the India beer market has been segmented into On-Trade channel and Off-Trade channel. The off-trade distribution channel is witnessing high growth due rate they offer is much cheaper rate than their On-Trade counterpart. The off-trade market comprises of retail outlets like hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, mini markets, kiosks, wines & spirits shops etc.

The emergence of modern retail outlets and hypermarkets across various metropolitan areas has increased the convenience of beer consumers who would like to purchase beer for their personal consumption Apart from normal stores e-commerce is the next big sector in India. Moreover, On-Trade channels are projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. People usually prefer restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries to socialize over a beer majorly due to the rapid growth of the hospitality sector.

On the basis of region, the India beer market has been segmented into North, South, East, and West. South India accounted for the largest market share of the India beer market. Surging demand for beer owing to the rising disposable income and consumer’s preferences towards a healthy lifestyle has influenced the people to adopt low content alcohol drinks like beer. North India and Western India are expected to be the fastest growing markets owing to the growing number of urban cities in these regions and the presence of favorable demographic factors.

