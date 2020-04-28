INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Trends, Supply-Demand, Key Players, Industry Report, Segment By 2026

The ‘ INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Industrial Batteries Market is valued approximately USD 9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

In the INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES Market, some of the major companies are:

Johnson Controls Inc.

Exide Technologies Inc.

Enersys Inc.

Saft Groupe S.A.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Northstar Battery Company LLC

C&D Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

East Penn Manufacturing Company

The report consists of various chapters and company profiling is a major among them. Company profiling garners business intelligence and track key elements of a business, such as:

Company Background

Product Categories

Competitive Landscape

Financial Results (Subject to availability)

Media Monitoring

Customized Section

INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES Market: Insights

Global Industrial Batteries Market is valued approximately USD 9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Industrial batteries are electrochemical devices that change high level active materials into an alternative state during expulsion or discharge. They are heavier, large in size, and more powerful as compared to consumer batteries. The global industrial batteries market is categorized based on end-user as an uninterruptible power supply or backup in end use industries. The growth of the market can be mainly attributed to the rising Demand for Grid-Connected Solutions for Uninterruptable Power Supply, High Requirement of Lithium-Ion Batteries in Various Applications and Government Incentives for Clean Energy Sources and Adoption of Electric Vehicles. These batteries are widely used in electric vehicles, growing sales of electric vehicles is contributing towards market growth. Lithium ion (Li-ion) batteries are considered to be the standard for modern battery electric vehicles. It has been estimated that global electric vehicles sales totaled about 312,000 in Q1 2018, an increase of 58% compared to Q1 2017, as per the Edison Electric Institute. Also, it is estimated that number of electric on the road in the United States, is about 8,90,000 in 2018, up from number of electric vehicles of approximately 6,00,000 in 2017. Furthermore, High Demand from Datacenters and Telecom Companies is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, safety related issues coupled with stringent government regulations on use of toxic chemicals is expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Industrial Batteries market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing production of electric grid storage coupled with increasing expenditure on research activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, increasing industrial activities and demand for high capacity power backup would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Batteries market across Asia-Pacific region.

The Global INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

By Type:

Lead-Acid

Nickel-Based

Lithium-Based

Others

By End-User Industry:

Telecom & Data Communication

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup

Grid-Level Energy Storage

Industrial Equipment

Others

Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape – Sales, Market Share, Geographical Presence, Business Segments

• Product Benchmarking.

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key highlights and important features of the Report:

Overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Explore about Sales data of key players of the global INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES Market.

Explore about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region.

Describe INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES Market Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

