Industrial Communication Market Development Plans, Size, Expected CAGR and Leading Industry Players: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Honeywell., B&R, Bosch Rexroth AG, Anixter Inc., TE Connectivity

Global industrial communication market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.12% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

automation of industrial processes report the communication between the devices that intervene in the control of these systems, is a key issue to allow not only a correct operation, but also the supervision and control of these processes. The communications between devices are carried out through the use of different industrial communications protocols. A communication protocol is a set of rules that allows the transfer and exchange of data between the devices to communicate.

Product definition-:Industrial communication is communication between different devices with the help of different communication protocol such as industrial Ethernet, wireless and fieldbus. This allow in exchange of data between the devices so that they can communicate. By observing traffic systems and controlling entire production line it can increase the productivity. They are widely used in industries such as automotive and transportation, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, water and wastewater, chemical and fertilizers and others.

Segmentation has been done on the basis of-:

Global Industrial Communication Market By Offerings (Components, Software, Services), Communication Protocol (Fieldbus, Industrial Ethernet, Wireless), End- User (Automotive and Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Energy & Power, Mining, Engineering/Fabrication, Water and Wastewater, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The major vendors covered in the Industrial Communication market include-SICK AG, OMRON Corporation, Schneider Electric, Belden Inc., Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB, General Electric, Advantech Co., Ltd., HMS Networks, ifm electronic gmbh, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Honeywell., B&R, Bosch Rexroth AG, Anixter Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, TE Connectivity, National Instruments, Molex, Pepperl+Fuchs Factory Automation Pvt. Ltd., and others.

Key Development’s in the Market

In June 2019, Renesas Electronics Corporation announced the launch of their RX72M Group of RX microcontrollers which consist of EtherCAT slave controller for industrial Ethernet communication. This new device will provide single-chip MCU and high performance solutions. The new RX72M Group has the ability to provide superior performance of a 1396 CoreMark score at 240MHz and it is capable of both application processing and EtherCAT communication

In January 2019, Pepperl+Fuchs Comtrol announced the launch of their new product in their DeviceMaster industrial gateway lineup which is specially designed to allow communication among EtherNet/IP and Modbus controllers. This new device will enable the communication among Modbus masters, EtherNet/IP controller and Modbus slave devices

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial communication market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial communication market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Industrial Communication market Overview

Chapter 2: Industrial Communication market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2027)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2020-2027)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Industrial Communication Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 12: Industrial Communication Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 14: Related Reports

Chapter 15: Appendix

