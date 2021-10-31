INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTED ENERGY GENERATION Market 2020, Current Status, Technology Trends, Application, Growth Prospects, Key Regions and Business Development Strategies 2025

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTED ENERGY GENERATION MARKET

Increasing demand for electricity from different industrial applications, increasing adoption of smart grid technologies in developing countries to improve efficiency and reliability and rising economic growth globally is leading the growth of the global industrial distributed energy generation market. In addition, due to better power efficiency which reduces the power loss in transmission and distribution lines, the distributed power generation is preferred over centralized power generation.

The graph shows the Industrial energy consumption in 2011 and 2012 with a projection for 2040. In 2040, industrial sector renewable energy consumption is expected to exceed 80 quadrillion British thermal units.

The global Industrial Distributed Energy Generation market is segmented by application into On-Grid and Off-Grid. By Technology, the market is segmented into Fuel Cells, Solar PV, Wind, Gas Turbines and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and RoW.

Some leading players in Industrial Distributed Energy Generation are ABB, Siemens, GE, Alstom, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Here are some of the recent developments in the market:

In Feb 2018, Cummins Inc. and NRG Energy of the US announced a strategic commercial partnership to deploy a resilient, cleaner, and cost-effective distributed generation platform for commercial and industrial customers. This platform is the first-of-its-kind in the energy industry.

In Jan 2018, Rensource, a Lagos-based distributed energy provider expanded its power-as-a-service renewable energy business in Nigeria by raising USD 3.5 million finance.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes ABB, Siemens, Alstom, Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST), GE, Wood Group, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Caterpillar, Ansaldo Energia SpA, and Fuelcell Energy.

Scope of the Report:

By Application

On-Grid

Off-Grid

By Technology

Fuel Cells

Solar PV

Wind

Gas Turbines

Table of Contents

