INDUSTRIAL FILTRATION MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH $44.89 BILLION BY 2026 – PARKER HANNIFIN, MANN HUMMEL, CAMFIL, LENNTECH, DONALDSON, CUMMINS, ALFA LAVAL, FREUDENBERG, EATON

According to Publisher, the Global Industrial Filtration market is accounted for $23.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $44.89 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Stringent regulations pertaining to emissions & treatment of industrial waste, requirement of safe working environment in industrial facilities and growing industrialization & urbanization are some of the factors expected to boost the market growth. However, vailability of Low-Cost and Inferior-Quality Industrial Filtration Products are hindering the market growth.

An industrial floor is a covered space where many manufacturing processes and related operations take place all together round the clock. Therefore, the unwanted airborne particles must be kept in check so as not to be out and harm the external environment. This is achieved through filtration. Industrial filtration serves the purpose of continuously filtering out the unwanted effluents by means of heavy duty filter media and capturing them within a filter bag. In similar circumstances, chemicals and raw materials utilized in the industry that are in the liquid state such as water, etc. and industrial gases must also be filtered from unwanted impurities to improve the quality of the products manufactured thereafter. Hence, industrial filtration is an essential part of any industrial floor.

Amongst product, liquid filtration segment acquired considerable market share. Due to the rising need for wastewater treatment, chemicals, filtration of drinking water, and filtration procedures. Liquid filters are used in the treatment of coolants and lubricants, oil, fuel, urea, food and beverages, blood plasma, and wastewater. The demand for the liquid filter will continue to increase throughout the estimated period due to the growth in the chemical, food and beverage, and water and wastewater treatment industries. Liquid filtration minimizes the time consumption and avoids expensive replacement of fouled membrane filters.

By geography, Asia pacific region is expected to register the highest market growth during the forecast period due to the growth in the power, processing industries, water and wastewater, and chemical industries. In addition, the investments in a variety of processing sectors such as chemicals, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage processing are increasing in APAC countries such as India and China. During the processing of crude oil in oil refineries, the cooling water is filtered to protect the plant equipment. This in turn, enhances the life of the refinery and improves its efficiency.

