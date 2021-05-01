Industrial Gloves Market 2019 | Research, Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Industrial Gloves market is anticipated to worth USD 9,287 million in 2019, with a CAGR of 12.7% during 2019-2025. Industrial Gloves are designed to protect from heat, electricity, friction, abrasion, puncture, cut, etc., and are majorly used in various industries for protection purposes. Employee safety and sanitary conditions in the industries fuel the demand for the industrial hand gloves market.

The key factors, such as increasing consciousness to improve labor protection from accidental risk at the workplace, are fueling the demand for industrial safety gloves. The presence of manufacturing industries, coupled with strict rules and regulations on industrial safety, is anticipated to remain as the key factor for driving the growth of the industrial gloves market. With the advancement in technology, the manufacturer and entrants are adopting new strategies in their products and employ cost reduction to maintain and influence market position.

Moreover, recently a revolutionary type of medical examination glove has been developed, which seems to have an entirely new layer of infection control in it. These gloves are designed to have built-in antimicrobial technology, which has already been evident for preventing the spread of infection in highly sensitive areas such as healthcare institutes. However, fluctuations in the price of raw materials and the availability of substandard products may restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, various initiatives have been taken by government organizations, and increasing R&D for product innovations would provide growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

North America dominated the global industrial gloves market and is expected to hold dominance over the coming years, followed by Europe. North America is showing dominance due to huge end-user industries owing to the strict regulations for the safety of the laborers. Besides the proliferation of the construction industry, a rapid expansion of industries such as food service, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals will fuel the growth of gloves in this region. The strict governmental regulations in the U.S. have resulted in a growing demand for industrial gloves in the region of North America.

The key players operating in the global industrial gloves market include Honeywell International Inc., 3M Corporation, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Ansell, Hartalega, Kossan Rubber, SHOWA, Rubberex (M) Sdn, Superior Glove, Towa Corporation, Southern Gloves Inc., and Marvel Glove Industries. Most of the key players are engaged in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product development to increase their global market share.

