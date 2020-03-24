INDUSTRIAL KINETIC ENERGY HARVESTING MARKET 2020 ILLUMINATED BY NEW REPORT – ABB LTD., ENERBEE, ENOCEAN GMBH

The Industrial Kinetic Energy Harvesting market to Industrial Kinetic Energy Harvesting sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Industrial Kinetic Energy Harvesting market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The kinetic energy harvesting is the process of converting environmental kinetic energy into useful electrical energy to power small and low-energy electronics. The industries are increasingly adopting energy harvesting as a key solution for long-term operations in harsh locations. The increasing autonomous trend for autonomous sensing and Internet of Things is expected to create a favorable landscape for the key players operating in the industrial kinetic energy harvesting market in future. Industrialization and globalization in the developing countries reflects high growth potential for the market in future.

Leading companies profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., EnerBee, EnOcean GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., HydroSpin, Kinergizer BV, Kinetron bv, ReVibe Energy AB, Perpetuum Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated

The industrial kinetic energy harvesting market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demand for safe and power-efficient systems requiring minimum to no maintenance. Also, the emerging trend for green energy and favorable government initiatives are propelling the growth of the industrial kinetic energy harvesting market. However, high initial costs may hamper the growth of the industrial kinetic energy harvesting market. Nonetheless, growing usage of sensors in industries is likely to create significant opportunities for the industrial kinetic energy harvesting market in the coming years.

The global industrial kinetic energy harvesting market is segmented on the basis of component and end-use industry. Based on component, the market is segmented as transducer, energy storage, and power management module. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is segmented as oil and gas, power generation, manufacturing, others.

