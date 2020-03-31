Industrial Magnetrons Market by Top Key Players, Size, Subdivision & Market Dynamics Forces

The magnetron technology finds widespread employment in various end-use industries for wide range of plasma generation, drying, and heating processes. Although, demand for magnetron in the industrial sector has remained steady, efforts for minimizing operational costs have influenced manufacturers in introducing advanced equipment. The overall outlook for the global industrial magnetron seems positive, with a steady stream of opportunities likely to emerge for stakeholders to capitalize on.

Adoption of Industrial Magnetrons for Plasma Generation to Witness a Steady Rise

In industrial settings, processing continuous flow of materials creates demand for continuous-wave magnetrons. The EM-shielded chamber is basically cooled using water or air, in order to prevent overheating of the equipment. Although both water- and air-cooled magnetrons are widely employed in industrial settings, demand for air-cooled magnetrons are expected to remain relatively higher on the back of their cost effectiveness. Heating and drying processes underpin majority of demand for magnetrons in the industrial sector. Adoption of industrial magnetrons for plasma generation has therefore been gaining a steady rise over the past few years. Solid-state power oscillators are emerging as a viable alternative to industrial magnetrons. Although adoption of solid-state power oscillators in currently low, their purported benefits such as requirement for relatively lower power supply bias voltages and longer lifespan are making them an enabling technology for industrial settings when it comes to heating and drying applications. Demand for solid-state power oscillators is anticipated to witness a surge in the near future, thereby restraining adoption of industrial magnetrons to a certain extent.

A steady growth has been projected for the global industrial magnetron market by Market Insights’ newly developed report. Worldwide sales of industrial magnetrons will bring in roughly US$ 6,000 Mn revenues by 2026-end.

APEJ to Remain Fast-Expanding Market for Industrial Magnetron

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is slated to remain the fast-expanding market for industrial magnetron. Developments in China and India are expected to be the keystone for the overall market growth in the region. Although concerns regarding deleveraging exist in China, the broader outlook on the country’s industrial growth is likely to remain positive. India will also embark on drastic reforms, aiming to boost investments in the country’s industrial sectors. These macroeconomic factors will together influence demand for industrial magnetrons in APEJ.

North America will remain the most remunerative market for industrial magnetron. Revenues from industrial magnetron sales in this region will account for nearly two-fifth market share by 2026-end. American industries account for the bulk of demand for magnetrons, with Canada accounting for a minority share. The macroeconomic outlook on the US remains positive, with a period of Goldilocks in the offing.

Key Research Findings from XploreMR Report Continuous wave industrial magnetrons will continue to be dominant among products in the market, with revenues poised to hold over two-third market share by 2026-end Although industrial magnetrons with X band will remain leading revenue contributor to the market based on operating frequency, industrial magnetrons with Ku & Ka band will exhibit the highest CAGR in the market through 2026 Sales of industrial magnetrons will register the fastest expansion in medical applications through 2026, followed by radar systems Air-cooled industrial magnetrons will remain sought-after in the market, with revenues forecast to exceed US$ 3,000 Mn by 2026-end

Competition Tracking

Leading players in the global industrial magnetron market are directing their focus toward the development of customized and energy-efficient industrial magnetrons. XploreMR report has identified key players guiding the market expansion significantly, which include Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba International Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., L3 Technologies, Inc., MUEGGE GmbH, Teledyne E2V Limited, CPI International Inc., Richardson Electronics, Ltd., MDP Components, and STT International Limited.

