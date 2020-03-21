Industrial Robotics Market top manufactures, Regions, Trends, Analysis, Types, Applications, Market Size and Forecasts 2019-2026

The report segments the industrial robotics market based on types of robots such as cylindrical robots, articulated robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, and other types of robots. The market has further been segmented on the basis of industries served which comprises electrical & electronics industry, automotive industry, machinery industry, chemical, rubber & plastics industry, metals industry, precision & optics industry, food & beverages industry, and other types of industries. Besides, the report segments the market based on functions, which includes materials handling function, soldering and welding function, assembling & disassembling function, milling, cutting and processing function, painting and dispensing function, and other types of functions. Finally, the report segments the market on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). All these segments have been further estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion).

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain offers an enhanced understanding of the market. A detailed Porter’s five forces analysis has been provided for a better perceptive of the intensity of competition in the industrial robotics market. The study further includes a market attractiveness analysis, wherein industrial robotics applications have been benchmarked based on their growth rate, market size, and overall attractiveness.

The industrial robotics market report provides company market share analysis of key players. These players have been profiled on aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the market. Some of the key players profiled include Denso Corporation, KUKA Robotics Corporation, FANUC Ltd., and Yaskawa Motoman Robotics among others.

Industrial Robotics Market: By geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Industrial Robotics Market: By types

Cartesian

Articulated

Cylindrical

SCARA

Others

Industrial Robotics Market: By industry

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Machinery

Chemical, Rubber & Plastics

Food & Beverages

Metals

Precision & Optics

Others

Industrial Robotics Market: By function

Materials Handling

Milling, Cutting and Processing

Soldering and Welding

Painting and Dispensing

Assembling & Disassembling

Others

