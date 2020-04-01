Industrial Solvent Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2041
The global Industrial Solvent market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Industrial Solvent market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Industrial Solvent market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Industrial Solvent market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Industrial Solvent market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Industrial Solvent market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Industrial Solvent market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Dow
Total
Exxon Mobil
Daicel Chemical Industries
Nippon Refine
Royal Dutch Shell
Sinopec
Petroleo Brasileiro
OXEA Chemicals
Lyondell Basell Industries
Arkema
BP
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Hydrocarbons
Acids
Esters
Glycols
Aromatics
Alcohols
Ketones
Ethers
Others
Segment by Application
Dissolution Agent
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
Paints & Coating
Cleaning & Degreasing Product
Printing Products
Adhesives
Others
