Inflatable Packaging Market Detailed Industry Report Analysis 2019-2027

In this Inflatable Packaging market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Market Segmentation

The report includes consumption of Inflatable packaging market and the revenue generated from sales of Inflatable packaging across the globe and key countries. By material type, Inflatable packaging market is segmented into polyethylene (PE), polyamide (PA), PET, and others. PE segment is further segmented into LDPE and HDPE. By packaging type, inflatable packaging market is segmented into bubble wraps, inflated packaging bags, and air pillows. Air pillows segment is further segment into high grade, general bubble wraps, low or limited grade, and temperature controlled and others. By end use industry Inflatable packaging market is segmented into personal care and cosmetics, healthcare, homecare, automotive and allied industries, electrical & electronics, e-commerce, shipping & logistics, and food & beverages.

Global Inflatable Packaging Market: Competitive Analysis

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the Global market. Key Players of the global Inflatable packaging market are Smurfit Kappa Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Pregis Corporation Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, FROMM Packaging Systems Inc., Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., Macfarlane Group PLC, Polyair Inter Pack Inc., Inflatable Packaging, Inc., Omniverse Foster Packaging Group Advanced Protective Packaging Ltd Aeris Protective Packaging Inc., Free-Flow Packaging International, Inc., A E Sutton Limited, Easypack Limited, Uniqbag Lp, Green Light Packaging Ltd., Airpack (India).

Global Inflatable packaging market segmentation is below

By Material Type

PE LDPE HDPE

PA

PET

Others

By Packaging Type

Bubble wraps High Grade General Bubble wraps Low or limited grade Temperature controlled and others

Inflated packaging bags

Air pillows

By End Use Type

Personal care and cosmetics

Healthcare

Homecare

Automotive and allied industries

Electrical & electronics

E-Commerce

Shipping and logistics

Food & beverages

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

