Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth, Application and Forecast to 2026
Influencer Marketing Platform Market Overview:
Global influencer marketing platform market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.61% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for identifying right influencer and increasing demand for viable cloud-based biometrics solutions are the major factor for the growth of this market.
Influencer marketing platform is a solution which is specially designed to help the brand with its influencer marketing campaigns. They are widely used in applications such as campaign management, analytics and reporting, fraud detection, influencer relationship management etc. This platform helps in creating brand image among population and also helps in reaching the target audience.
Influencer marketing platform market analysis includes explanatory expertise on market segments, dominating players, manufacturing, sales, consumption, import and export. The major players have used various techniques such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market.
Competitive Landscape
IZEA., HYPR Brands the Influencer Marketplace, Traackr., InfluencerDB, Launchmetrics, JuliusWorks, Inc, klear, Upfluence Inc., AspireIQ., Mavrck, ONALYTICA, Lumanu Inc, Lefty, LINQIA, INC., Social Beat, Buzzoole, Ifluenz, Pulpkey.com – Pulpkey MediaTech Pvt. Ltd., Socialbakers, TapInfluence, PUBLICFAST, Achoo Aps, KreedOn Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. and others.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing interest in video based content among population is the factor fuelling the growth of the market
- Rising adoption of influencer marketing platform will also act as a driver for this market
- Growing need for big data analytics for influencer marketing will also propel the growth of the market
- Rising need to create brand image is also driving the market
Market Restraints:
- Less influence of campaign will also act as a restrain for this market.
- Lack of technological awareness will hinder the growth
- Availability of limited professional is also restraining the market growth
- Primary and Secondary assessment- These are collected through industry journals, government bodies and stakeholders. And for secondary research, industry experts are consulted.
- Qualitative and quantitative assessment
- Feasibility analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis
- SWOT Analysis which highlights strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of Influencer Marketing Platform Market.
Further, this report classifies the Influencer Marketing Platform market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.
By Component
- Solution
- Services
- Consulting
- Deployment and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
By Application
- Search and Discovery
- Campaign Management
- Influencer Relationship Management
- Analytics and Reporting
- Compliance Management and Fraud Detection
- Others
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By End- User
- Fashion and Lifestyle
- Agencies and Public Relations
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Health and Wellness
- Ad-Tech
- Banking and Financial Institutes
- Travel and Tourism
- Others
- This expository report will endow both built up key players as well as contestants to distinguish the beats of the worldwide market.
- In-depth analysis of different market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- covers all the emerging trends and segments of the industry- complete with their contribution in the growth of market.
- Competitive developments like agreements, ventures, new products, expansion plans and even acquisitions are discussed in the report for further clarification.
Table of Contents:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodologies
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Compliance in Influencer Marketing Platform Market
8 Influencer Marketing Platform Market, By Service
9 Influencer Marketing Platform Market, By Deployment Type
10 Influencer Marketing Platform Market, By Organization Size
11 Influencer Marketing Platform Market Analyses, By Vertical
12 Geographic Analyses
13 Competitive Landscapes
14 Detailed Company Profiles
15 Related Reports
Research Methodology: Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
