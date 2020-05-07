Injection Molded Plastics Market Report Analysis, Key Player, Global Evaluation, Research Methodology, Rapid Growth

According to report published by All The Research, “The increasing demand for plastic components from various end-user industries such as packaging, automotive, and medical is expected to drive the growth of the injection molded plastic market during the forecast period.”

The global injection molded plastic market was valued at US$ 316.7 billion in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 415.9 billion by the year 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Injection molding is the most commonly used method for manufacturing plastics products in which plastics are heated until they are converted into a liquid form, and then with the help of the injection molding machine, they are injected into a mold of the final desired part. In the mold, the plastics solidifies to form the final desired product.

The injection molding process allows the use of multiple plastics at the same time and the creation of intricate and complex parts of high strength. Injection molded plastic products require less finishing which helps in cost reduction. Apart from this, the process is quick and has a high output rate, and can be automated, which further reduces the overall cost of the manufactured products. All these benefits of the injection molding process will help drive the growth of the injection molded plastic market.

The increasing demand for plastic components from various end-user industries such as packaging, automotive, and medical is expected to drive the growth of the injection molded plastic market during the forecast period. However, rising environmental concerns regarding the use of plastics and volatile prices of raw materials are expected to hinder the market growth.

The injection molded plastic market report covers an in-depth analysis of the market including statistical and subjective data points, along with the key market drivers and opportunities & restraints that have positive or negative effects on the overall global market. Exclusive coverage has been provided for market drivers, restraints, challenges & opportunities for a country-level market in the respective regional segments. The report comprises a competitive analysis of the key players functioning in the market and covers in-depth data related to the competitive landscape of the market and the recent strategies & products that will assist or affect the market in the near future.

Based on raw materials, the injection molded plastic market has been segmented into polypropylene, Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polystyrene, and polyethylene. Polypropylene accounted for the largest share in the market. The high demand for polypropylene products from various end-user industries such as automobile, packaging, and household products is one of the key reasons for its large share in the injection molded plastic market. ABS accounted for the second largest share in the injection molded plastic material based on raw materials.

Company Profiles:

The major players operating in the injection molded plastics market include BASF SE (Germany), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US), Dow Chemical Company (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), INEOS Group (UK), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (the Netherlands), and SABIC (Saudi Arabia), amongst others.

Companies are increasingly focusing on ramping-up their current manufacturing capacity in order to meet the market demand. For instance, in 2017, Dow Chemical completed the construction of the company’s new polyethylene manufacturing plant in Houston, Texas. The plant has a capacity of around 400,000 metric tons per year. Apart from this, companies are also focusing on developing new products, particularly for use in specific end-use industries. They are also opening up new manufacturing facilities in the Asia-Pacific region in order to cater to the rising demand in this region.

