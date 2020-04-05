Ink Resins Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2025

Global Ink Resins Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Ink Resins industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Ink Resins as well as some small players.

segmented as follows:

Global Ink Resins Market, by Type

Modified Rosins

Hydrocarbon Resins

Modified Cellulose

Acrylic

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Process

Lithography

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (Including Screen Printing)

Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Ink

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Oil-based

Global Ink Resins Market, by Application

Packaging

Publishing

Commercial Printing

Others (Including Marketing Material)

Global Ink Resins Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Ink resins can be defined as materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include viscosity, strong pigment adhesion properties, high solid content, gloss, and improvement in pigment wetting.

Modified rosin is the most commonly used type of ink resins. It is primarily used to impart color to printing inks and color adhesion properties to various surfaces.

Printing inks required in the lithography printing process consume ink resins in large amounts

Among printing inks, the solvent-based segment accounts for a major share of the global ink resins market, due to ease of use, low price, and ease of availability of solvent-based printing inks

Packaging is the most common application of printing inks. The global packaging industry is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Thus, consumption of ink resins in the packaging segment is estimated to increase in the near future.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of ink resins. Large quantities of printing inks are manufactured in the region and ink resins are required in this manufacture.

The global ink resins market is relatively consolidated. Multinational companies, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, Evonik Industries, and Lawter Inc., account for a major share of the global market.

The global ink resins market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to increase in the efficiency of the printing process that has resulted in less requirement for printing inks

Important Key questions answered in Ink Resins market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Ink Resins in 2024?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Ink Resins market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Ink Resins market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

