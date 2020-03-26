Ink Resins Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2026

Global “Ink Resins ” Market Research Study

The report evaluates the global "Ink Resins" market wherein the production techniques, market share, revenue analysis, product pricing analysis, and revenue generation of each company is included.

The report evaluates the current state of the global “Ink Resins ” market in terms of volume (X units), consumption, value (Mn/Bn), production and more. In addition, the study tracks the latest proceedings within the various market segments, end use industries, geographies, and regulatory landscape.

The report bifurcates the global "Ink Resins" market on the basis of product type.

segmented as follows:

Global Ink Resins Market, by Type

Modified Rosins

Hydrocarbon Resins

Modified Cellulose

Acrylic

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Process

Lithography

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (Including Screen Printing)

Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Ink

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Oil-based

Global Ink Resins Market, by Application

Packaging

Publishing

Commercial Printing

Others (Including Marketing Material)

Global Ink Resins Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Ink resins can be defined as materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include viscosity, strong pigment adhesion properties, high solid content, gloss, and improvement in pigment wetting.

Modified rosin is the most commonly used type of ink resins. It is primarily used to impart color to printing inks and color adhesion properties to various surfaces.

Printing inks required in the lithography printing process consume ink resins in large amounts

Among printing inks, the solvent-based segment accounts for a major share of the global ink resins market, due to ease of use, low price, and ease of availability of solvent-based printing inks

Packaging is the most common application of printing inks. The global packaging industry is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Thus, consumption of ink resins in the packaging segment is estimated to increase in the near future.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of ink resins. Large quantities of printing inks are manufactured in the region and ink resins are required in this manufacture.

The global ink resins market is relatively consolidated. Multinational companies, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, Evonik Industries, and Lawter Inc., account for a major share of the global market.

The global ink resins market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to increase in the efficiency of the printing process that has resulted in less requirement for printing inks

