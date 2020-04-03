Insight on the Growth of Fiberglass and Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Growth with Challenges, Standardization, Competitive Market Share and Top Players 2020
The global Fiberglass and Glass Fiber Reinforcements market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Fiberglass and Glass Fiber Reinforcements market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Fiberglass and Glass Fiber Reinforcements market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Fiberglass and Glass Fiber Reinforcements market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Fiberglass and Glass Fiber Reinforcements market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
URSA Insulation
Taiwan Glass Ind Corp
Taishan Fiberglass
Superglass Holdings
Saint-Gobain
SAERTEX Group
PPG Industries
Owens Corning
Nitto Boseki
Huamei Group Langfang Electric Resin
AGY
Alghanim Industries
Asahi Fiber Glass
BGF Industries
Braj Binani Group
China Fiberglass
Chomarat
Chongqing Polycomp International Corp
CSR company
Guardian Industries
Johns Manville
KCC Corporation
Knauf Insulation
Nippon Electric Glass
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Fiberglass
Glass Fiber Reinforcements
Segment by Application
Automotive and Transportation
Marine
Wind Energy
Building and Construction
Electricals and Electronics
Consumer Goods
Aerospace and Defense
Other
Each market player encompassed in the Fiberglass and Glass Fiber Reinforcements market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Fiberglass and Glass Fiber Reinforcements market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
