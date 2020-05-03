Insulin Delivery Devices Market 2020-2026 Boosting the Growth Worldwide || Leading Players – BD, Medtronic, Ypsomed, Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd, Beta Bionics, Owen Mumford Ltd., Sanofi, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 10.7 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 21.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The increase in diabetic population drives the rise in the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global insulin delivery devices market are BD, Medtronic, Ypsomed, Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd, Beta Bionics, Owen Mumford Ltd., Sanofi, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Copernicus, Dance Biopharm Holdings Inc., Insulet Corporation, Biocon, Eli Lilly, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Debiotech S.A, InsuJet, SHL Group, SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd and Company and few among others

With the market info provided in the Insulin Delivery Devices Market report, it has become easy to gain global perspective for the international business. Focus groups and in-depth interviews are included for qualitative analysis whereas customer survey and analysis of secondary data has been carried out under quantitative analysis. This market analysis report acts as a very significant constituent of business strategy. It is a definite study of the Healthcare industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. Insulin Delivery Devices Market business document proves to be a sure aspect to help grow the business.

Market Definition: Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Insulin is considered to be an important part of the treatment plan for all people who have Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes Insulin delivery device is injected into the fatty tissues under the skin with the help of syringes, insulin pens, insulin pumps and jet injectors. It’s important to select the best device with help of diabetes care team; every device has different functionality. Increasing number of diabetic patient is the growing factor of this industry.

Segmentation: Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Insulin Delivery Devices Market : By Product

Pens

Reusable Insulin Pens

Disposable Insulin Pens

Insulin

External/Tethered Pumps

Patch Pumps

Pumps

Pen Needles

Standard Pen Needles

Safety Pen Needles

Insulin Syringes

Insulin Delivery Devices Market : By End- User

Hospitalsl

Clinic

Home Care

Insulin Delivery Devices Market :By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Insulin Delivery Devices Market : Drivers

Increasing diabetic population is acting as a restraint for the market.

More of technological advancement

Favorable reimbursement scenario

Rising awareness about the product

Insulin Delivery Devices Market : Restraints

High cost of advanced devices.

Complicated software’s.

Unskilled professionals for handling advanced devices.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, FDA provides approvals for two new devices which are designed to improve automated insulin delivery. The Tandem Diabetes Care introduced new product Slim X2 insulin pump which is first interoperable pump approved for children and adults.

In February 2019, MIT-led research team announces the launch of newly developed drug capsule which can replace injection required for type 1 diabetes. The capsule is made of small needle from compressed insulin.

Competitive Analysis: Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Global insulin delivery devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of insulin delivery devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global insulin delivery devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

