Integrated Passive Device Market Demand and Forecast to 2027: Johanson Technology, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., OnChip Devices

The global integrated passive device market is accounted to US$ 820.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,647.8 Mn by 2027.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in the integrated passive device market. The APAC region comprises a broad geographical footprint that embeds the large number of industrial and economic growth, which foresee huge application of IPDs which would accentuate the growth of integrated passive device market in APAC. Moreover, the North American countries witnessed higher consumer electronics usage, as this region comprises of technologically advanced country, coupled with high disposable incomes with individuals, the consumer electronics industry has blossomed in the region. The overall consumer electronics spending recorded by North American region in the year 2018 was over US$ 115.9 Bn, which is expected to fuel integrated passive device market in this region.

The integrated passive device market has recently witnessed a significant adoption in Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, and others. The growth in adoption of the integrated passive device is attributed to several factors such as increasing trend of integration of electronics in automotive, increasing number of connected devices, increasing number of smartphones, and others.

There has been constant advancements in the integrated passive devices. For instance, in 2018 Johanson Technology launched new diplexer series, designed with minimal insertion loss, isolation, highest attenuation, and overall performance that offers very high attenuation of about 43dB despite the small packages.

Some of the key companies operating in integrated passive device market across the globe include Johanson Technology, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., OnChip Devices, Inc., 3D Glass Solutions, Inc., AVX Corporation, STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor, and Infineon Technologies among various other leading market players. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

The report segments the global integrated passive device market as follows:

Global Integrated Passive Device Market – By Material

Glass

Silicon

Others

Global Integrated Passive Device Market – By Product

Baluns

Filter

Diplexers

Couplers

Others

Global Integrated Passive Device Market – By Application

ESD/EMI Protection

Digital and Mixed Signals

RF IPD

Others

Global Integrated Passive Device Market – By End-Use

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Aerospace and Defence

Automotive

