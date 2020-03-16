Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market Services, Application, Industry Statistics and Growth Opportunities to 2026

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the global intelligent transport system (ITS) market is anticipated to reach USD 73.9 billion by 2026. Owing to the growing concerns regarding the inclusion of safety measures and reducing the street mishaps, the intelligent transport system market is projected to gain traction over the forecast period.

The implementation of intelligent transport systems to reduce the road accidents and street mishaps is one of the major driver for this market. The adoption for vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to infrastructure communication for helping in improvement of street security is presumed to gain pace throughout the forecast years. One of the restrictions to the market are the interoperability issues between the vehicle and the control units, however successful communication can be accomplished just by developing an up embedded technology that gives real time notifications.

The ITS frameworks also help to reduce carbon dioxide density in the air and greenhouse fumes in densely populated territories through traffic administration and therefore helps in lowering exhaust gases. Continuous fuel utilization is reduced by means of ITS as it helps in avoiding traffic blockage due to the real-time updates the driver receives.

The consistent development and improvement in the transportation system have turned into an essential need for advancement of street networking in the transportation frameworks. Advancements in vehicle transport technology, for example, blind spot location and electronic toll gathering has kept up the advancements of present and future prospects of practical traffic and transport administration.

Key Findings from the study suggest the market for ITS in North America is expected to be the highest during the forecast period. ITS is also anticipated to be implemented in many developing countries of Asia Pacific which is helping the market to grow in this region. Asia Pacific is presumed to be the fastest developing region, growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The application for ITS in Traffic management segment is projected to have a highest market share owing to the demand for limiting the traffic congestion and reducing the pollution levels. The growing incorporation of the ITS frameworks has reduced transport-related issues in emerging economies such as India and China. The Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) segment is estimated to remain the biggest segment attributable to the rising need to get to real time data caught by cameras and sensors. This framework permits transport organizations to empower safety by recognizing and reacting quickly to the crises in real-time. Growing government concentration on passenger wellbeing and adoption by traffic administration for tasks and activities are driving the interest for intelligent transportation system.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Intelligent Transport System Market Insights

3.1. Intelligent transport system – Industry snapshot

3.2. Intelligent transport system – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Intelligent transport system market dynamics

3.3.1. Intelligent transport system – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Intelligent transport system Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Intelligent transport system Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Intelligent transport system Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Intelligent transport system market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Intelligent transport system Industry trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Intelligent Transport System Market Size and Forecast by Type Outlook

4.1. Key findings

4.2. ATPS

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.3. ATIS

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.4. ATMS

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.5. APTS

4.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.6. Cooperative vehicle system

4.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5. Intelligent Transport System Market Size and Forecast by Application Outlook

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Automotive Telematics

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.3. Environment Protection

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.4. Freight Management

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.5. Parking Management

5.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.6. Public Transport

5.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.7. Road Safety

5.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.8. Road User Charging

5.8.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.9. Traffic Management

5.9.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6. Intelligent Transport System Market Size and Forecast by Regions

6.1. Key findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Intelligent transport system market by type outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.2.2. Intelligent transport system market by application outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.2.3. U.S.

6.2.3.1. Intelligent transport system market by type outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.2.3.2. Intelligent transport system market by application outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.2.4. Canada

6.2.4.1. Intelligent transport system market by type outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.2.4.2. Intelligent transport system market by application outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Intelligent transport system market by type outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.2. Intelligent transport system market by application outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.3. Germany

6.3.3.1. Intelligent transport system market by type outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.3.2. Intelligent transport system market by application outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.4. UK

6.3.4.1. Intelligent transport system market by type outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.4.2. Intelligent transport system market by application outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.5. France

6.3.5.1. Intelligent transport system market by type outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.5.2. Intelligent transport system market by application outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. Intelligent transport system market by type outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.2. Intelligent transport system market by application outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.3. China

6.4.3.1. Intelligent transport system market by type outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.3.2. Intelligent transport system market by application outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.4. India

6.4.4.1. Intelligent transport system market by type outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.4.2. Intelligent transport system market by application outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.5. Japan

6.4.5.1. Intelligent transport system market by type outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.5.2. Intelligent transport system market by application outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Intelligent transport system market by type outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5.2. Intelligent transport system market by application outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5.3. Brazil

6.5.3.1. Intelligent transport system market by type outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5.3.2. Intelligent transport system market by application outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5.4. Mexico

6.5.4.1. Intelligent transport system market by type outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5.4.2. Intelligent transport system market by application outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.6. Middle East & Africa

6.6.1. Intelligent transport system market by type outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.6.2. Intelligent transport system market by application outlook (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Nuance Communications, Inc.

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Garmin International, Inc

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. Siemens AG

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. Tom Tom NV

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. WS Atkins PLC

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent Developments

7.6. Agero, Inc

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.4. Recent Developments

7.7. EFKON AG

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Financials

7.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.7.4. Recent Developments

7.8. Denso Corporation

7.8.1. Overview

7.8.2. Financials

7.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.4. Recent Developments

7.9. Iteris Inc

7.9.1. Overview

7.9.2. Financials

7.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.9.4. Recent Developments

7.10. Sensys Networks Inc.

7.10.1. Overview

7.10.2. Financials

7.10.3. Product Benchmarking

7.10.4. Recent Developments

