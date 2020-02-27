Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Go Advanced and Next Generation

Analysis of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market

The presented global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market into different market segments such as:

Competitive Dynamics

Major strategies adopted by Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare solution providers include strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Some of the key players active in the market includes AdhereTech Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Inc., Ericsson AB, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, STANLEY Healthcare, and Zebra Technologies.

During the forecast period, it is estimated that the established players in the market would either get merged into large enterprises or would give tough competition to the emerging players in the market. It is estimated that large Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare solution vendors would acquire regional players to improve their distribution networks in domestic as well as international markets. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by Component

Hardware Portable Diagnostic Devices On-body Wearables Others Non-Portable Diagnostic Devices

Software

Service

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by Application

Telemedicine

Medication Management

Clinical Operations

Patient Monitoring

Connected Imaging

Others

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

NFC

Zigbee

RFID

Others (Cellular, Satellite, Zwave, EnOcean)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Clinics & Laboratories

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare market with respect to the following regions:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

