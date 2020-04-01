Invasive Brain Monitoring Device Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019-2025
The global Invasive Brain Monitoring Device market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Invasive Brain Monitoring Device market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Invasive Brain Monitoring Device market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Invasive Brain Monitoring Device market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Invasive Brain Monitoring Device market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Invasive Brain Monitoring Device market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Invasive Brain Monitoring Device market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Natus Medical Inc. (U.S.)
Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)
GE Healthcare (U.K.)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Compumedics Ltd. (Australia)
Electrical Geodesics Incorporated (U.S.)
Medtronic plc (Ireland)
CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
Advanced Brain Monitoring (U.S.)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices
Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices
Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices
Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors
Cerebral Oximeters
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices
Computerized Tomography (CT) Devices
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Devices
Sleep Monitoring Devices
Electromyography (EMG) Devices
Segment by Application
Epilepsy
Dementia
Parkinsons Disease
Huntington’s Disease
Headache Disorders
Stroke
Others
