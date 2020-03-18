Inventory Management Software Market Development Analysis 2019-2027

Inventory Management Software Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Inventory Management Software industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Inventory Management Software manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Inventory Management Software market covering all important parameters.

manufacturers followed by China. The inventory management software market in SEA and Others of APAC is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. The sales of inventory management software in Western Europe market is projected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 261.61 Mn, while the MEA inventory management software market is also expected to witness significant growth.

Vendors in the inventory management software market are now focusing on the integration of inventory management software with advanced technologies, such as Big Data Analytics and IoT, to manage large amounts of structured & unstructured data generated by them. Examples of some of the inventory management software market vendors in this study of the global inventory management software market include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Zebra Corporation, Kinaxis Inc., Infor Inc., Zoho Corporation, SAGE Group Plc, Brightpearl Ltd. and DEAR Systems.

In July 2018, Oracle Corporation launched a new store inventory operations cloud service. This solution will help customers view inventory by size, colour and other key attributes.

In January 2017, OneView Commerce, a provider of digital store transformation, integrated its inventory management solution with IBM’s Watson Commerce Insights. Through this integration, users will be able to get real-time analytics about inventory operations.

In January 2018, Infor launched a next-generation Supply Chain Management (SCM) solution to help companies gain real-time visibility and control over their global supply chain. This new solution is integrated with advanced technologies, such as predictive ETAs, real-time visibility and 3D visualisation of warehouse flow, which can help store holders to efficiently manage inventory.

